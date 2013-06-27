New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "MultiCell Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the MultiCell Technologies, Inc.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, MultiCell Technologies, Inc.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from MultiCell Technologies, Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- MultiCell Technologies, Inc. - Brief MultiCell Technologies, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of MultiCell Technologies, Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of MultiCell Technologies, Inc. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the MultiCell Technologies, Inc.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate MultiCell Technologies, Inc.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of MultiCell Technologies, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the MultiCell Technologies, Inc.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with MultiCell Technologies, Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of MultiCell Technologies, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MultiCell Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (MCET) - Financial and Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Muscle Wasting Disorders - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Clostridium Infections - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Female Sexual Dysfunction - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Liver Fibrosis - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Cachexia - Pipeline Review, H1 2013
- Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013
- Growth Hormone Deficiency - Pipeline Review, H1 2013