MultiCIG Announces Availability of Classic Tobacco Refills at Competitive Prices

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Each e- cigarette cartridge is equivalent to around 30 cigarettes, regarding it, a spokesperson states, “If you order more than one cartridge pack, you’ll benefit from bulk discounts. This means you can buy cartridges for as little as £8.95 per pack. And, if your order value is over £50, you’ll also get free UK delivery (saving you £3.95).”



The online store offers some of the best E-cigarettes in UK at unbeatable prices. It has carefully designed the MultiCIG to make sure that users find it stylish, satisfying and easy to use. There are a wide variety of flavours that users can choose from like classic tobacco, menthol and vanilla all in two nicotine strengths.



MultiCIG gives the satisfaction of traditional cigarettes without the smell, tar, ash or smoke, can be enjoyed virtually anywhere including pubs, offices and restaurants. The best part about electronic cigarettes is that they are cheaper than traditional cigarettes. In addition to MultiCIG reusable e-cig kit, the online store also offers MultiCIG disposable electronic cigarettes in Classic tobacco flavour. The disposable e-cigarettes are a great way to try out the benefits of e-cigarettes.



Apart from e-cigarette cartridges, the online store also offers MultiCIG starter kit is the perfect way to try electronic cigarettes. The MultiCIG starter kit contains everything that users need and is a great way to see benefits of electronic cigarettes.



About MultiCIG Ekectronic Cigarette

MultiCIG Electronic Cigarette is designed to be the leading electronic cigarette in the UK. These are the best alternative for people who are trying to get better experience without the associated harms with smoking. Electronic cigarette is a better way of smoking without facing any health issues that are associated with traditional cigarettes. The online store also offers trial kit, starter kit, replacement cartridges and other MultiCIG accessories.



To learn more visit: http://www.multicig.co.uk/