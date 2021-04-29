New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- The better internal operational efficiency that MXDP provides to the organizations as well as the rising need for custom mobile app development across various end use organizations are the major factors attributing to the growth of the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market.



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market was valued at USD 5.07 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.11% from 2019 to 2026. Factors affecting the growth of the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market is the better internal operational efficiency that MXDP provides to organizations, thus leading to an increase in demand. Another factor that is aiding the growth of the market is the rising need for custom mobile app development across various end use organizations.



Multiexperience Development Platforms refer to the various combinations of modalities (like touch, gesture, and voice), devices and apps through which the users can interact with on their digital journey through various touchpoints. MXDP involves the creation of apps that are specifically built based on various touchpoint-specific modalities. In other words, MXDPs are app development platforms that are used to develop chat, voice, augmented reality, and wearable experiences, as well as mobile and web apps.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others.



Key companies operating in the market include:



Salesforce (U.S.), Mendix (U.S.), Kony, Inc. (U.S.), Convertigo (France), Appian (U.S.), GeneXus (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), OutSystems (U.S.), Pega, Inc. (U.S.), Progress (U.S.), SAP (U.S.), and ServiceNow (U.S.).



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Multiexperience Development Platforms (MXDP) market.



Component (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Platform



Services



Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



On-Premise



Cloud



Organization Size (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



Small Enterprise



Medium sized enterprise



Large scale enterprise



End Use (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016–2026)



IT & Telecom



BFSI



Retail



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Travel & Hospitality



Media & Entertainment



Public Sector



Others



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Introduction



2.2. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026



2.3. Assumptions



2.4. Limitations



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Global Multiexperience Development Platforms Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Global Multiexperience Development Platforms Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis



4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis



4.2.2.1. Better inertial operational efficiency for organizations



4.2.2.2. Rising need for custom mobile app development



4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis



4.2.3.1. Difficulty in integrating omnichannel generated data



4.2.4. Market Opportunities Analysis



4.2.4.1. High investments in AI technology



4.3. Regulatory Framework



4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.5. PESTEL Analysis of Multiexperience Development Platforms market



Continued…



