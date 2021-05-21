Multifactor Authentication Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025: Safran, Gemalto, Suprema

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Multifactor Authentication Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Safran (France),NEC Corporation (Japan) ,Gemalto NV (Netherlands),Rsa Security LLC (United States),Hid Global Corporation/Assa Abloy Ab (United States) ,3M (United States),CA Technologies (United States),Fujitsu (Japan),Vasco Data Security International, Inc. (United States),Suprema HQ Inc. (South Korea)



Brief Summary of Multifactor Authentication:

The multi-factor authentication is a security mechanism in which entities are authenticated through more than one required validation and security procedure. It is built from a combination of logical, physical, and biometric validation techniques used to secure a product, service, and facility. It is majorly implemented where an individualâ€™s authentication, as well as validation, is the highest priority. MFA is mostly implemented at the nuclear power plants, bank warehouse, among others, to gain access to a secured system or location. Increase in data breaches and cyber-attacks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market and further is expected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period.



Market Trends:

- Biometrics to Become Authentication Benchmark

- The proliferation of Cloud Services

- Smart Cards and Biometrics: A Boon for Security Applications



Market Drivers:

- Increase in Data Breaches and Cyber Attacks

- Stringent Regulations and the Growing Pressure of Data Security Compliances

- Rising investments in cloud technologies and enterprise mobility

- Growing Adoption of BYOD among Enterprises



Market Opportunities:

- The Rising Demand of MFA for Data Security in the Cloud Environment

- Rising Adoption of the Interconnected Devices in the IoT Environment

- The Emerging Demand from Economies



The Global Multifactor Authentication Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Banking and Finance, Government, Travel and Immigration, Military and Defense, Commercial Security, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Others), Technology (PINgrid, PINphrase, PINpass), Model (Two-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Three-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Four-Factor Authentication, Multifactor with Five-Factor Authentication)



Regions Covered in the Multifactor Authentication Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



