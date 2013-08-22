ACI Closes $4,950,000 Joint Venture Investment for Six Multifamily Projects in Texas and Florida

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- ACI secured a Joint Venture arrangement between our client and a third-party investment firm.



A total financing amount of $4,950,000 was secured for the new Joint Venture entity for the purpose of funding six Multifamily development /redevelopment projects located in Texas and Florida. Our client has a wealth of experience in development, value-add, and management of Multifamily properties.



ACI is pleased to have been able to secure a Joint Venture partner for our client as they continue to work with Multifamily developers to locate equity options with the most favorable terms.



In addition to placing equity and securing joint venture arrangements, ACI is able to provide financing options for Multifamily projects including construction, acquisitions, refinancing, which includes debt and mezzanine.



About ACI

ACI Advanced Commercial Credit International (ACI) Limited is a Virginia Corporation and are Commercial Real Estate Investment and Private Equity bankers.



ACI’s unique knowledge, broad capital markets, relationships, investor base, and national and international platforms, enable us to finance the most favorable financing / equity raise or sale for commercial properties. With a history of performance spanning more than 10 years, we bring to the table over 2000 investors, plus an additional 3000 industry contacts, combined with over 13,000 accounts that operate from offices in major and secondary markets throughout the US and Canada.



ACI is a valuable relationship for building the “capital stack” in virtually any real estate transaction. Some of our specialties include: Debt and Equity Placement with ACI Investors and Financing Relationships, Investment Sales – Acquisitions and Dispositions, Advisory Services, Private Equity and Corporate Finance, Structured Finance, Loan Sales, Loan Servicing.



SOURCE: ACI



ACI (Advanced Commercial Credit International (ACI) Limited (a Virginia Corporation)

Commercial Real Estate Investment and Private Equity Bankers

Terry Taylor

1-(888)-755-8355

terrytaylor@advancedcommercialcredit.com

www.advancedcommercialcredit.com