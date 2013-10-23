Konica Minolta South Africa Plants 18,178 Trees Across South Africa

Johannesburg, GP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- In line with its promise to operate in the most sustainable way – from an environmental, social and economic perspective – Bidvest company, Konica Minolta South Africa, has been supporting South Africa’s national greening and food gardening social enterprise, Food & Trees for Africa (FTFA), for five years, most recently planting 500 trees in the impoverished Lawley Township in Gauteng. This brings the total of trees donated by the company across the country to 18,178.



The 500 River Bush Willow trees were planted in Extension 1 of the Lawley Township, under the FTFA’s Trees for Homes initiative and also in celebration of Arbor Month. Having worked in this area previously, the FTFA had already trained community educators, who helped gauge the community’s interest in receiving trees and to check the space available.



Lawley residents then convened at the local fire station where they were educated on the importance of proper ground preparation, planting techniques and aftercare, before being given their trees to take home to plant. The appointed community educators will also undertake follow up checks throughout the year and provide support and assistance where needed. This will ensure that the trees will flourish and will be enjoyed by generations to come.



Laetitia Coetzer, special projects manager for Konica Minolta South Africa says: “The company is dedicated to highlighting the essential role trees play in sustainable development and the livelihoods of people and their environment, now and for the future. Its dedication to this cause extends to maintaining the company’s carbon neutral status, recently awarded by the Carbon Protocol of SA (CPSA). As the saying goes, ‘He who plants a tree, plants hope,’ and we are delighted to do just that.”



About Konica Minolta SA

Konica Minolta South Africa (KMSA) provides a comprehensive range of business solutions to businesses of all sizes, countrywide. The organisation is wholly owned by the Bidvest Group and believes in product excellence and exceptional service. KMSA is also the principal importer and distributor of the award winning bizhub collection of multifunctional printers, copiers, fax machines and other digital devices. Headquartered in Johannesburg, KMSA has an impressive distribution network that includes 17 branches and 49 dealerships in Southern Africa.