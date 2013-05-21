Multilingual SEO Expert Maria Johnsen Announces SEO Ireland Service

Trondheim, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Multilingual SEO expert Maria Johnsen announces new services of SEO Ireland. Today Maria Johnsen announced search engine optimization (SEO) and social media consulting services and the newest addition to search engine optimization UK services. Maria Johnsen will be offering SEO packages from 500,- Euro per month ; along with powerful SEO link wheel packages that boost businesses’ online sales and search engine positioning for their keywords and phrases. These packages are designed with the small business in mind, making SEO accessible with any budget.



“Our goal in these tough economic times is to help and educate local business owners in ways to promote their businesses and boost sales We focus on local search engines and assist businesses in increasing their online visibility and boost in ranking. The benefits of a properly executed SEO, SEO PPC Ireland processes can help a business to boost their brand awareness, sales and ranking” says Maria Johnsen the owner of Golden Way Media Ltd.



“Quality content is the king. Producing quality content in a targeted language can help a business to boost their brand awareness, online sales and maintain their ranking on search engines. Another important fact is that local search engine optimization and marketing enhances the chances of local business websites getting higher listing on different search engines. This consists of various stages that need to be followed in order to get the excellent results.” Says Maria Johnsen.



Search engine optimization is one of the most cost effective marketing strategies that can help a company to increase traffic to a website. Maria Johnsen has been helping clients in various niches such as: Travel, Dental travel, health related products, SEO, e-commerce, clothing, shoes, food products, real estate, lawyers service promotion, software promotion, online magazine promotion, car and vehicle promotion, Bank and finances marketing and much more.



If you are a small or medium sized business owner and want to learn more about how Maria Johnsen’s SEO marketing management can help your business, contact her today for your business needs. Additional information can be found on their website at http://www.maria-johnsen.com



Media Contact

Maria Johnsen

Urdsvei 5 70 33 Trondheim Norway

Golden Way Media

Contact Number +353 (0) 0872565613

Website http://www.maria-johnsen.com

mail@maria-johnsen.com