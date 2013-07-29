Multimedia & Graphic Soft Ware Worth Watching Stocks: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Shanda Games Limited, Take-Two Interactive Software, Glu Mobile Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Shanda Games Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) increased 4.79% and closed at $25.82 on a traded volume of 6.66 million shares, in comparison to 4.13 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over 115.53%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $7.75 million and its total outstanding shares are 300.08 million.



Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet. It provides games, and related content and services under the EA brand in various categories, including action-adventure, role playing, racing, and first-person shooter games.



Shanda Games Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ:GAME) soared 7.39% and closed at $6.25 on a traded volume of 1.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 808,039 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 110.44%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.72 and $6.42.



Shanda Games Limited develops, sources, and operates online games in the People’s Republic of China. It offers massively multi-player online role-playing games in various genres, including martial arts adventure, fantasy, strategy, and historical events; and advanced casual games.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) jumped up 2.50% and closed at $16.82. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.82%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.37 and $17.54 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $16.92. Its introductory price for the day was $16.60, with the overall traded volume of 1.75 million shares.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the labels, including Rockstar Games and 2K. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto brand, as well as other franchises, including L.A. Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead under the Rockstar Games label.



Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), after opening its shares at the price of $2.76, dropped -1.77% to close at $2.77 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.19 million shares, in comparison to 1.35 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $1.99 and $5.52 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $2.83. Its introductory price for the day was $2.76.



Glu Mobile Inc. develops and publishes a portfolio of action/adventure and casual games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company develops games based on its own brands, including Blood & Glory, Big Time Gangsta, Contract Killer, and Contract Killer: Zombies, Deer Hunter, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, Samurai vs. Zombies Defense, and Stardom, as well as third-party licensed brands. Glu Mobile sells its products through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts.



