Multiname Productions Seeks Funding to Create Fin, A Film That Chronicles One Man's Descent Into Darkness and Insanity

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Multiname Productions founder, Dan Slater, announced that the company is seeking to raise $5,000 in contributions through Indiegogo to fund filming of the movie “Fin” . The production takes a unique look at mental illness through the eyes of the character of Fin, a man with undiagnosed mental illness.



“Fin is a thriller, at times a comedy, and a drama,” said Slater. “Fin follows a normal person as he battles mental illness and desperately tries to hide it from the rest of the world. We wanted to make sure we can properly address the topic and give it the kind of attention it deserved, so we turned to Indiegogo.”



Mental illness is a topic that fascinates many, but few want to discuss. Mental illness has touched the lives of virtually everyone in some way and many individuals go undiagnosed for years. Multiname Productions addresses the topic head-on, dealing with a sensitive subject with truth and compassion.



Slater noted that crowd sourcing is “One of the best ways to get funding for your project” and that no contribution is too small. To show his appreciation, those that donate to the project will receive a variety of exclusive perks. Individuals can donate in increments of $10, $25, $50, $00, $250, $500, $1,000 and $3,000.



Perks include shoutouts from all Multiname Productions’ social media outlets, digital copies of the film and autographed posters, and a thank you in the movie’s closing credits, along with autographed hard copies of the film and swag bags filled with merchandise goodies.



Funding opportunities encompass an invitation to the final wrap party to meet and chat with the cast and crew, and some will receive credit in the film as associate producer and executive producer, and official IMDb credit. Individuals at specific funding levels will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to be a star and appear in a scene with the film’s cast.



Fans and contributors can follow Fin, Multiname Productions and the company’s principals on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube and IMDb .



Multiname Productions’ funding project at Indiegogo provides individuals with the unique opportunity to support and participate in a film that views mental illness from an entirely different perspective. Fin shines light on a difficult topic, even as its title character descends into the terrifying darkness of the mind.



For more information about Multiname Productions, visit the website at http://multinameproductions.wix.com/multiname



About Multiname Productions

Multiname Productions was founded in 2006 by director Dan Slater. The company has created projects that include Beautiful Day, Redemption and Newborn, along with World Cup Fever, Post-Apocalyptica, and Fear, Pain and Hope.



Media Contact:

Company – 888-456-7362