Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2027

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2021 -- The monitoring of extensively ill patients through multiparameter monitors indicates the effectiveness of therapeutic interventions and allows the measurements of physiological reserves. The advances in wireless communication technology and wearable devices for medical purposes have increased the scope of monitoring solutions for patients inside as well as outside hospital premises.



Market Drivers



Some of the factors like increasing target population, rising demand for real-time patient monitors in CCUs, and adoption of technologically advanced smart wearables with accurate and real-time monitoring are fuelling the market growth. Multiparameter patient monitors are majorly used for ensuring the quality of healthcare in both the in-patient wards and ICUs (Intensive Care Units). Patient Monitoring is a crucial part of critically ill patients, majorly in emergency departments. These advancements enable transmitting and recording data easily from a patient's device to a healthcare associate, subsequently decreasing the overall time of evaluation and treatment. The introduction of wireless networks, like Medical Body Area Networks (MBAN) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in the healthcare industry, has brought about a drastic change in diagnostic processes without causing much discomfort.



Multiparameter Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation



By Device Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Portable

Fixed



By Acuity Level (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



High-Acuity

Mid-Acuity

Low-Acuity



By Age Group (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric



By End-Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Hospitals

Homecare Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook



North America accounted for the largest market in 2020 and held 41.0% of the global market share. This can be attributed to the robust presence of major companies, like Masimo Corporation and Medtronic plc., in this region. Moreover, the increasing rate of chronic diseases, majorly in the U.S., is expected to fuel the product demand in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for remote patient monitoring and related services owing to rising government spending on the healthcare sector is expected to boost the market growth. Additionally, China is the leading producer of low-cost electronic chips and products, which is expected to attract investors, hence resulting in the growth of the multiparameter patient monitoring market.



