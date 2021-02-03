MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at MultiPlan Corporation .



Investors who purchased shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain MultiPlan Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New York based MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. On November 11, 2020, a report was published entitled "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab[.]" The report described a series of issues involving MultiPlan Corporation including that "MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare ('UHC'). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest."



Those who purchased shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.