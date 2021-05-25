MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2021 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of MultiPlan Corporation was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: MPLN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against MultiPlan Corporation over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: MPLN stocks, concerns whether certain MultiPlan Corporation directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



In July 2020, Churchill III announced that it had entered into a preliminary agreement, subject to shareholder approval, to merge with MultiPlan Corporation.



On November 11, 2020, a report was published entitled "MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab[.]" The report described a series of issues involving MultiPlan Corporation including that "MPLN is in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare ('UHC'). UHC has formed a competitor to MPLN that offers significantly lower prices and fewer conflicts of interest."



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made materially false and misleading statements in connection with the Merger and between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020 regarding the business, operation, and prospects of MultiPlan.



Those who purchased shares of MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



