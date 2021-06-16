Multiple Currencies, Multiple Fronts

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2021 -- The multi-currency feature in QuickBooks carries certain strengths, but certain services and applications do not support QuickBooks data files if multi-currency was turned on.



A multi-currency file cannot be converted to Xero, or convert to QuickBooks for Mac or QuickBooks Online, as well multi-currency is known to be associated with corrupting QuickBooks files. Multi-currency allows for the download of current exchange rates, and makes it difficult to create static foreign unit costs and to process online invoice payments.



An alternative to using multicurrency in QuickBooks, would be to convert amounts to sterling someplace else like Microsoft Excel and then pasting your calculations into QBO records. "While it's a feasible approach, it feels time-consuming and prone to mistakes, especially when non-GBP sales and purchases are common," E-Tech's John Rocha said.



The multiple currency functionality is also helpful when making sales on accounts, sending invoices, tracking accounting receivable while expecting to be paid in a foreign currency. Some discouraging factors to keep in mind is that the QuickBooks multi currency turn on the option is not reversible.Users should remember to make a backup file before enabling this feature in case they want to return to a single currency option.



E-Tech a leading data repair and conversion service is a top-rated and trusted source for data conversions in North America. Having performed thousands of successful data conversions and data repairs over the course of more than a decade, E-Tech's Multi-Currency Removal Service is another guaranteed service that will remove the multi-currency settings from the data file and convert the file to a single currency.



For more information on this service, visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/.



