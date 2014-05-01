Multiple Features in EzCheckprinting Check Writer Will Accommodate Online Businesses

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- The internet has changed the way business is done across the globe. Even small business cannot afford ignore e-business. With this in mind, Halfpricesoft.com has updated ezCheckprinting business check writer to accommodate these special proprietor’s. With the new ezCheckPrinting software, customers can now print checks to pay bill, print blank check to fill in manually and print draft check to received payment over internet, fax and phone easily.



EzCheckPrinting eliminates the need for expensive pre printed checks. Customers can design and print professional checks with logo and MICR encoding easily and in house. The extensive learning curve has also been eliminated for new customers peace of mind.



Starting at just $39 per installation (Free through TrialPay offer), ezCheckPrinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.



The updated version of this business check software is now compatible as a network version and available to Windows 8.1 customers. Potential customers can download the free trial version at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/check_printing_software_download.asp with no cost and no obligation.



Designed with ease to use in mind, ezCheckPrinting software is straightforward and user-friendly. The unique features of this MICR & laser cheque writing and printing software include:



- Print checks on blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats



- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks



- Easy to use and learn, even for people who don’t have an accounting or IT background



- No limit to the number of accounts that can be used



- Write an unlimited number of checks



- No internet connection needed



- Stand alone software



- Add a second signature line for peace of mind and security



- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information



- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks



- Customizable report features that are easy to use



- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click



- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.



- Never a cost for customer support in our products including email, live chat and team view options



Writing a check is really easy with ezCheckPrinting! All customers have to do is to enter the date, payee’s name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Clients can write and print a check with just a few clicks.



“The latest edition of this popular check printing software, originally designed for small businesses, is now ideal for online based businesses also. ” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge,



To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the win-win deals, user can visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.