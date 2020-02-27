Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



DelveInsight launched a new report on Multiple Myeloma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Multiple myelomas are uncommon cancer. The risk of affecting by multiple myeloma in the US is 1 in 132 (0.76%).

2. Approximately 750,000 people are living with myeloma worldwide, with approximately 180,000 patients in the United States.

3. At any one time, around 17,500 people are living with myeloma in the UK. It accounts for 15% of blood cancers, and 2% of all cancers.



Key benefits of the report

1. Multiple Myeloma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Multiple Myeloma epidemiology and Multiple Myeloma market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Multiple Myeloma market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Multiple Myeloma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Multiple Myeloma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Multiple Myeloma market.



Request for sample pages



"Males develop Multiple Myeloma more likely than females."



Multiple Myeloma is a malignant disease that is characterized by the growth of clonal plasma cells in the bone marrow, and the secretion of monoclonal immunoglobulins typically accompanies them.



The researchers have identified the bone marrow-support tissues and bone cells produce growth factors that lead to the myeloma cells growth. The myeloma cells make substances, which cause bone cells to face changes that debilitate the bones. These discoveries are benefiting researchers to develop new drugs for blocking these growth factors, slow down cancer, and reduce bone destruction. The types of systemic therapies used for multiple Myeloma are:



Targeted therapy is a treatment that aims cancer's specific genes, proteins, or the tissue environment. This type of treatment impedes the growth and spread of cancer cells while avoiding damage to healthy cells. Recently, targeted treatment, sometimes called novel therapy, has proven to be increasingly successful at controlling Myeloma and improving prognosis. Targeted therapy for multiple Myeloma includes Lenalidomide, daratumumab, bortezomib.



Although Multiple Myeloma is rarely curable, it is a highly manageable disease. Overall, the prognosis, or predicted course of the disease, for patients with Multiple Myeloma has improved dramatically in the past decade due to continuing research. The prognosis (predicted course of the disease) of multiple Myeloma is usually based on the existence of different signs, symptoms, and circumstances, such as your age. Another critical factor is the stage of the disease as determined by the results of diagnostic testing. The patient needs to undergo all of the appropriate tests for the early diagnosis. Many of these tests are also used to assess the extent of disease and to plan and monitor treatment. Overall, the rise in Multiple Myeloma patient population increased funding by governmental bodies, and vigorous R&D activities are further anticipated to propel Multiple Myeloma market during the forecast period (2020–2030).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Multiple Myeloma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. GSK2857916

2. Isatuximab

3. MOR202

And many others



The key players in Multiple Myeloma market are:

1. GlaxoSmithKline

2. Sanofi

3. MorphoSys

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Multiple Myeloma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Multiple Myeloma Disease Background and Overview

6. Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Country- Wise Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

8. Multiple Myeloma Treatment & Medical Practices

9. Patient Journey

10. Multiple Myeloma Marketed Drugs

10.1. Darzalex (daratumumab): Janssen Biotech

10.2. Velcade (Bortezomib): Millennium Pharmaceutical

10.3. Revlimid (lenalidomide): Celgene Corporation

11. Multiple Myeloma Key Emerging Therapies

11.1. GSK2857916: GlaxoSmithKline

11.2. Isatuximab: Sanofi

11.3. MOR202: MorphoSys

12. Attribute Analysis

13. Multiple Myeloma Market Size

14. 7MM Multiple Myeloma: Country-Wise Market Analysis

14.1. United States

14.2. Germany

14.3. France

14.4. United Kingdom

14.5. Spain

14.6. Italy

14.7. Japan

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Multiple Myeloma Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight