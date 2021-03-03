Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2021 -- Multiple sclerosis is a neurological condition that affects the central nervous system and optic nerves. It is a progressive autoimmune inflammatory disorder of the CNS that causes degeneration of the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.



The market intelligence study for the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches.



The key players studied in the report include:



Biogen, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., Celgene Corporation, Bayer AG, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Others



Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Segmentation



Drug Class



Immunomodulatory

Immunosuppressant

Interferon

Others



Route of Administration



Oral

Injection



Distribution Channel/End-user industry



Hospital

Clinics

Retail and Online Pharmacies

Others



The study provides a detailed analysis of the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market on a global as well regional scale and covers the assessment of the key geographies of the world with regards to the market size, market volume, revenue generation, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. The leading geographies studied in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The regional analysis segment of the report includes the functioning of the key players in each region, regions, product type, end-users, and applications.



Furthermore, the report further segments the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs market on the basis of key regions and countries. The report covers the market share, market size, revenue contribution, and overall growth trends in the specific key geographies of the world. The regional analysis includes regions and countries such as:



North America

Canada

S.

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

Rest of EU

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

A.E

Rest of MEA



