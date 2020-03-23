Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- A non-profit organization called Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER) found that the U.S. spends around US$ 28,000 Mn every year for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. This will fuel demand for multiple sclerosis drugs, which will drive the global "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market". The above information was shared by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2025." Multiple sclerosis directly impacts the brain and spinal cord of a body. Consequently, multiple sclerosis symptoms include visual disturbances, memory and thinking problems, difficulties in coordination, and muscle weakness.



Leading Players operating in the Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Pfizer, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Sanofi



Mayzent's FDA Approval Propels Growth of the Market



Several pharmaceuticals companies are undergoing clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Companies are putting efforts to develop innovative therapies in multiple sclerosis radiology for patients suffering from this disease. Considering this, Adamas Pharmaceuticals is undergoing phase 3 of a clinical trial on an investigational amantadine agent called ADS-5102. This oral therapy is conducted to determine if multiple sclerosis or MS patients can improve their walking speed.



The U.S. FDA granted approval of a drug called Mayzent to Novartis. This is the first-ever treatment for patients suffering from secondary progressive multiple sclerosis or SPMS. Drugs like these will improve the patient's quality of life, which will contribute to the growth of the market.



North America Generates the Maximum Revenue Owing to Rising FDA Approvals



North America is expected to dominate the global multiple sclerosis drugs market through the forecast years. Novel drugs manufactured are increasingly getting FDA approvals and these companies are planning to focus on commercialization of drugs. Influenced by this, the multiple sclerosis drugs market share is likely to expand in this region. Moreover, the region is worth US$ 13,826.7 Mn and owing to the mounting cost of drugs, the demand for multiple sclerosis treatment increases. Furthermore, the presence of potential drug candidates in North America is expected to create growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



Apart from North America, Europe is also anticipated to grow in the market owing to maximum support from government. Europe is the second-most leading region in the global market owing to rising per capita spending on healthcare.



