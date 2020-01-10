Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



(Albany, US) DelveInsight launched a new report on Multiple Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report



1. The total Multiple Sclerosis prevalent population in the 7MM was approximately 1,315,649 in 2017.

2. It was observed that the higher prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis was seen in the United States.

3. Among the European five countries, Germany had the highest prevalent population of Multiple Sclerosis, followed by France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population in 2017. Japan had the lowest prevalent population of Multiple Sclerosis, among the 7MM countries.



Key benefits of the report



1. Multiple Sclerosis market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Multiple Sclerosis epidemiology and Multiple Sclerosis market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Multiple Sclerosis market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Multiple Sclerosis market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Multiple Sclerosis market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Multiple Sclerosis market.



Request for sample pages



"The male-to-female ratio of Multiple Sclerosis patients differ among various countries, but female excess is a consistent finding."



The global therapeutic Multiple Sclerosis market was estimated to be USD 23344 million in 2017. The United States had the highest market size of Multiple Sclerosis in 2017, which accounts for approximately 71% of the total market. On the contrary, Spain accounted for the least market share (1.19%) among the 7MM countries.



Multiple Sclerosis is a multibillion-dollar market, flooded with many potential disease-modifying therapies (DMT) – Copaxone, Tecfidera, Gilenya, Tysabri, Avonex, Aubagio, Lemtrada, Ocrevus, Rebif, Betaseron, Extavia, Plegridy, Fampyra, and Zinbryta. All of these drugs, along with the upcoming therapies, have been considered for our market forecast calculations. The DMTs used in Multiple Sclerosis treatment are mainly segmented into intravenous infusions (Tysabri and Lemtrada), injectables (Avonex, Copaxone, Rebif, Betaseron, Extavia, and Plegridy), and oral therapies (Aubagio, Tecfidera, and Gilenya). Traditionally, Multiple Sclerosis treatment regimen was dominated by injectables and intravenous therapies, but gradually, oral therapies have taken up the majority of the percentage share, leading to becoming the most prescribed therapies. With six approved DMTs [Avonex, Plegridy, Zinbryta, Fampyra (outside-US), Tysabri, and Tecfidera], it is estimated that approximately 80% of Biogen's revenue is generated by the company's Multiple Sclerosis segment, which makes Biogen the strongest player in this Multiple Sclerosis market.



The increased number of products is not the only reason behind the blooming market of Multiple Sclerosis. Even though there are many approved drugs already in the market along with potential therapies lined up to get launched in the coming years, the major market driver is the constant increase in the drug-pricing rather than increased consumption/acceptance of the therapies.



DelveInsight forecasts suggest that owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and increase in the drug- price of already approved therapies shall increase Multiple Sclerosis market size in the United States during our study period (2017-2028).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly Multiple Sclerosis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. ALKS 8700

2. NVG-291

3. Ublituximab

4. Ozanimod

5. OMB157

6. Temelimab

7. Masitinib

8. Ponesimod

9. Elezanumab

10. Evobrutinib

And many others



The key players in the Multiple Sclerosis market are:

1. Biogen

2. NervGen

3. TG Therapeutics

4. Celgene Corporation

5. Novartis

6. GeNeuro

7. AB Science

8. Johnson & Johnson

9. AbbVie

10. Merck

And many others



Table of contents



1. Key Insights

2. Multiple Sclerosis Market Overview at a Glance

3. Multiple Sclerosis Disease Background and Overview

4. Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

5. Country Wise Multiple Sclerosis Epidemiology

5.1. United States

5.2. Germany

5.3. France

5.4. Italy

5.5. Spain

5.6. United Kingdom

5.7. Japan

6. Multiple Sclerosis Treatment

7. Unmet Needs

8. Multiple Sclerosis Marketed Drugs

8.1. Betaferon: Bayer Healthcare

8.2. Rebif: Merck KGA

8.3. Copaxone: Teva Pharmaceutical

8.4. Avonex: Biogen Idec. Limited

8.5. Tysabri: Biogen Idec. Limited

8.6. Fampyra/Ampyra: Acorda Therapeutics/ Biogen Idec Ltd.

8.7. Gilenya: Novartis

8.8. Aubagio: Genzyme

8.9. Tecfidera: Biogen Idec Ltd.

8.10. Plegridy: Biogen Idec Ltd.

8.11. Lemtrada: Genzyme

8.12. Zinbryta: Biogen Idec

8.13.Ocrevus: Genentech

8.14. Mavenclad: Merck

8.15. Mayzent: Novartis

9. Multiple Sclerosis Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. Late-Stage Clinical Products

9.3. ALKS 8700: Biogen

9.4. NVG-291: NervGen

9.5. Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics

9.6. Ozanimod: Celgene Corporation

9.7. OMB157: Novartis

9.8. Temelimab: GeNeuro

9.9. Masitinib: AB Science

9.10. Ponesimod: Johnson & Johnson

9.11. Elezanumab: AbbVie

9.12. Evobrutinib: Merck

9.13. ADS-5102: Adamas Pharmaceuticals

9.14. CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine

10. Multiple Sclerosis: 7 Major Market Analysis

11. The United States Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size by Therapies

12. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

12.1. Multiple Sclerosis Market Size by Therapies in EU5

12.2. Market Size of Multiple Sclerosis in Germany

12.3. Multiple Sclerosis Market Size in France

12.4. Market Size of Multiple Sclerosis in Italy

12.5. Multiple Sclerosis Market Size in Spain

12.6. Market Size of Multiple Sclerosis in the United Kingdom

13. Japan- Multiple Sclerosis Market Size

13.1. Multiple Sclerosis Market Size by Therapies

14. Cost Analysis of Multiple Sclerosis

15. Generic Competition in Multiple Sclerosis Market

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix



About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.



Contact us:

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+919650213330

SOURCE DelveInsight