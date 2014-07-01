Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Will Reach USD 9.8 Billion Globally in 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- This report covers the market analysis of the multiplexed diagnostics technologies namely, very high, high, medium, low density multiplexed assays & next-generation sequencing. This report contains qualitative information about oligonucleotide arrays, phage display, bacterial artificial chromosome arrays, protein arrays, bead-based arrays, antibody arrays, reverse arrays, mass spectrometry, quantitative PCR bead-based and microplate assays and next-generation sequencing. Further this market is also segmented on the basis of several application areas of multiplexed diagnostics, namely, infectious disease diagnosis, oncology, autoimmune diseases, cardiac conditions, allergies and others (Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, kidney toxicity and HIV). The global multiplexed diagnostics market has phenomenally increased the volume and quality of diagnostic procedures by reducing the turnaround time and analyzing multiple analytes in a single cycle and thereby resulting in rapid adoption of such techniques. The stake holders in this market include market players who provide multiplexed diagnostic assay kits, reagents, solutions and systems.



The qualitative details of the market dynamics of the multiplexed diagnostics market such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this field are covered under the market overview section of this report. Impact factors such as market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have also been provided in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global multiplexed diagnostics market. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million has been provided in the report for the period 2011 to 2019. This report also includes the overall market growth rate (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of technologies, applications and geographic market for the period 2013 to 2019, considering 2012 as the base year.



Geographically, the global multiplexed diagnostics market has been categorized into four geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). This section further includes the market size and forecast of the mentioned regional markets for the period 2011 to 2019 along with their growth rates. This report also includes strategic recommendations, which would be useful for the current and future market players to sustain and grow their share in the global multiplexed diagnostics market. This report concludes with the company profiles section which comprises key information about the major players in this market. Some of the key players profiled in this report include Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Gen-Probe, Inc., bioMerieux, Life Technologies, Luminex Corporation and Illumina, Inc.



The global multiplexed diagnostics market is segmented as follows:



Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Very high density multiplexed assays

Oligonucleotide Arrays

Phage Display

High Density Multiplexed Assays

Bacterial Artificial Chromosome Arrays

Protein Arrays

Medium Density Multiplexed Assays

Bead-based Arrays

Antibody Arrays

Reverse Arrays

Mass Spectroscopy

Low Density Multiplexed Arrays

Quantitative PCR Bead-based Assays

Microplate Assays

Next-Generation Sequencing



Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Application

Infectious Disease Diagnosis

Oncology

Autoimmune diseases

Cardiac

Allergies

Others



Multiplexed Diagnostics Market, by Geography

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



