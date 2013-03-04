Multiplicom N.V. - Product Pipeline Analysis: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Multiplicom N.V. - Product Pipeline Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Multiplicom N.V. (Multiplicom) is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of genetic test kits. The company's molecular diagnostic kits help clinical laboratories to perform personalized medicine testing. The company categorizes its offering in three categories, namely, human genetics, onco genetics and prenatal genetics. Human genetics comprises products for cancer genetics, genetic disorders and neurological disorders; onco genetics product category of the company consists of products for targeted genes and complementary MASTR products; and prenatal genetics category offers products for chromosome abnormalities. The company uses different types of technologies comprising multiplex PCR technology, multiplex amplification of specific targets for resequencing, multiplex amplicon quantification and multiparameter PCR assays. Multiplicom is headquartered in Neil, Belgium.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Multiplicom N.V. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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