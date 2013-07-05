Multitalented Culkin Takes on "The Mission"

Braintree, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Brian Culkin is a man on a mission. The director of an upcoming documentary film has many talents and seeks to put to work in his first creative project of this nature.



Culkin is a former executive in the financial industry while he was the CEO of United Mortgage Group, Inc a commercial and residential mortgage firm located in Boston. His firm originated over 300 million dollars while Culkin was at the helm before he decided to call it quits and look for something more fulfilling.



"I definitely second guess my decision at times. I had a pretty comfortable situation and there is no question I could have continued to grow and develop the firm had I not decided to leave."



Culkin who is a developing artist and has served as a consultant to numerous start ups as well owning and operating a large yoga and personal development center outside of Boston.



It's a big shift from his days as a high powered mortgage broker but he is hoping his recent project can create some of the excitement he left behind. Culkin is using his success in both the finance industry and his experience as a professional athlete in his early 20's to inform this project.



"It's an exciting project and I am having a blast in its development."



The story centers around the hardscrabble Mission Hill housing projects of Boston, MA and the basketball culture that developed within it over the years.



The trailer and website can be viewed here.



Media Contact

Brian Culkin

Title: President

216 elm street

Braintree, ma 02184

Email ID: Brian@brianculkin.com