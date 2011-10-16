Mumbai-Based Company is Pioneer in International Recruitment

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2011 -- But as business owners often find out the hard way, finding and hiring qualified and dedicated people can be difficult and time consuming.



A company has received a lot of attention lately for its ability to help companies in a variety of Middle Eastern countries find candidates for top-notch middle to senior management positions.



Ally International is an Executive Search and Recruitment Agency located in Mumbai, India. It works with clients throughout the Middle East, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.



As the website explained, Ally International, which was established in 1979 has worked hard for over 30 years to deliver the highest caliber of candidates to its clients, and has developed a strong reputation as one of the best recruitment agencies in Mumbai.



“In every business, people are the greatest and and the most important asset,” it said on the website, adding that as a consultant, Ally International focuses on breaking down the complex task of recruitment into a simpler process.



“Ally International ensures and helps you in recruiting suitable personnel for every job position the very first time – saving the company’s time and resources. With a highly personalized service, we capitalize on our efficiency and reduce your effort in the selection process to a level that suits your company’s needs.”



Ally International is not like many other international recruitment agencies. It is strongly dedicated to giving businesses the human resources support they need in order to achieve their goals. It places a great emphasis on the quality of the employee mix, leaving busy business owners the chance to focus on the core business.



“Traditionally, our primary focus has been on middle to senior management appointments for both international and leading Indian business houses in various sectors such as financial services, consumer products and services, industrial, professional services and technology,” it noted on the website.



The website includes a wealth of information, including a blog with educational articles on recruitment agencies.



For example, an article titled “How Land a High Paying Job Through Recruitment Agencies in Dubai” explains how a lot of skilled workers flock to the city for outstanding professional opportunities.



About Ally International

Established in 1979, Ally International has grown to be a reputed organization catering to corporations worldwide. With wide industrial sector coverage, world-class clientele and high caliber candidates, the company has always measured itself through its challenges. It is devoted to achieving and maintaining the highest standards of professionalism. For more information on Ally International, please visit http://allys.biz