Mums Love These: New Bath Letters and Numbers Gets Rave Reviews Amazon's Verified Purchase

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Parents and caregivers with young children ages three and up look for toys that are not only fun, but also aid in developing their children’s learning skills, need not look any further than the luxury 36-piece foam bath letters and numbers set plus bath mesh toy organizer. Released recently by leading Los Vegas’ top child products provider, Freddie and Sebbie, the baby bath letters, numbers and organizer is designed aid children with their counting and spelling.



According to the product’s spokesperson, Neil Speight, this 36-piece foam bath letters and numbers and bath mesh toy organizer is simply perfect to store bath toys when dry.



"One of lasting benefits children will derive from this foam bath letters and numbers and bath mesh toy organizer is not just being entertained during bath time, but learning to both identify letters and numbers, and learning to spell and count," said Neil, co-owner of Freddie and Sebbie, a company known for its quality, safety and reliability products.



As a company that operates on the basis of giving the very best products to both parent and child, Freddie and Sebbie is pleased to once again come out with a product the both parents and children will love. These bath foam letters and numbers, which stick to baths and walls tiles when wet, comes with a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee.



"Our guarantee not only protects your investment, but guarantees that you are purchasing a quality product that we are proud to standby," said Neil, who points to their luxury 36 piece set of bath foam letters and numbers with its own bath toy organizer offer the following benefits:



- 36 piece set of bath foam letters and numbers

- Comes with a mesh bath toy organizer

- Letters and numbers size: height 7.5cm - width 5.5cm - depth 1cm

- Letters and numbers stick to the bath tub wall when wet

- Made with foam so the letters and numbers float in water

- Makes bath time fun

- Helps to develop your child's learn skills

- Recommended Ages: 3 years & up

- Lifetime NO-Hassle free replacement guarantee



"These luxury foam bath letters and numbers set now make bath time an enjoyable and relaxing experience with your little one's, watch your little ones learn while their creative playing, these will help them learn their alphabet, learn to count, learn to spell, learn different colors and most important, having fun along the way," noted Neil.



With their products made to the highest standards in quality, safety and reliability, Neil said Freddie and Sebbie "believe in giving the very best to both parent and child."



For further information about the Freddie and Sebbie’s Bath Letters, Numbers and Bath Toy Organizer, backed by a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee, please visit: http://www.amazon.com/Bath-Letters-Numbers-With-Organizer/dp/B00IMN8SW4/



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called "Freddie and Sebbie".



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain you’re going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.



For Media Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas,

NV

9126-9502

Tel: 888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com



Social Media Contact:

https://twitter.com/Freddie_Sebbie

http://pinterest.com/luxuryitems/freddie-and-sebbie/

https://www.facebook.com/freddieNsebbie

https://www.youtube.com/user/FreddieandSebbie

http://www.linkedin.com/in/freddieandsebbie

http://www.amazon.com/shops/freddieandsebbie