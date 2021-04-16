Municipal Water Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : Veolia Environnement, Kurita Water, Pentair

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Municipal Water Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Municipal Water Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Municipal Water

Definition

Municipal water systems are non-profit entities managed by local or state governments. The rates are set by the governing board. The governing body supplies water to households and industries using underground pipes. The water is processed and treated to meet drinking water standards. Municipal water is used for various purposes such as bathing, watering, gardening, cleaning, and cooking. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulates the municipal drinking water in the United States. In most cities, the source of municipal water includes large wells, lakes, rivers or reservoirs.



The Global Municipal Water Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial {Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others}), By Treatment (Drinking-Water, Wastewater), Chemical Type (Coagulants/Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, PH Control, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides, Others), Equipment Type (Pipes, Pumps, Valves, Filters, Meters, Sensors, Others)



What's Trending in Market:

Implementation of Smart Water Networks across the Globe to Minimize Wastage



Challenges:

Balancing The Risks from Microbial Pathogens and Disinfection By-products



Opportunities:

Rising Demand to Meet the Needs of Growing Population

Rising Urbanization and Industrialization Will Boost Demand for Municipal Water



Market Growth Drivers:

High Demand for Potable Water for Drinking and Cooking Purposes

Increasing Demand for Low-Cost Water in Urban Areas



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Municipal Water Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



