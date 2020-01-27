Munz Construction Now Offering 12-Month Interest-Free Payments on Construction Projects

Holland, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2020 -- Munz Construction invites homeowners who are interested in remodeling to ask about their 12-month interest-free payment financing options. Families from Mercer County, NJ, to Bucks County PA, and beyond, who want to remodel their kitchen, finish their basement, or invest in any other home improvement project can count on Munz Construction to provide excellent construction skills and flexible financing options.



Instead of moving into a new home that can fulfill unsatisfied needs, homeowners can improve their existing property affordably by reaching out to Munz Construction. Their flexible financing options allow families to customize any living space at an affordable rate, giving them the home of their dreams without having to sell the house they've made so many memories in with their families.



The 12-month interest-free payment financing option is ideal for homeowners who need additional living space for aging relatives, but would prefer not to up and leave due to an unexpected life event. The same goes for families who expect more income in the near future and want more space, but can't afford to buy a bigger house right this second. As the company advises, "Don't move, improve!"



Whether they are working on a sunroom addition in Princeton, NJ, or adding a luxury in-law suite to a home in PA, Munz Construction delivers exceptional results while offering flexible financing options. To learn more about their payment financing plans, visit https://munzconstruction.com/ today.



About Munz Construction

Since its humble beginnings in 1985, Munz Construction has grown to become one of the leading renovation contractors in the Bucks County, PA area. The company offers absolute customer satisfaction with their many services, including additions, kitchens, baths, porticos, decks, roofing, siding, windows, and more.



To learn more, visit http://www.munzconstruction.com/.