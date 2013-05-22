Murano at Portofino Townhouse for Sale at $4.5 Million

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- The Murano at Portofino, one of South Florida’s most reputable and prestigious condominiums, has a residence on sale for nearly $4.6 million. Unit TH-M1 is among the most expensive townhouses currently on the market, owing to its world-class design and premier location beachfront location in South Beach.



The tri-level loft, classified in real estate sources as a mansion, has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a living area of nearly 3,000 square feet. Its décor is notably minimalist and modern, reflecting current trends in luxury interior design. In addition to high-quality finishes and installments, its amenities include very high ceilings, a master suite that spans an entire floor, a private 2-car garage, and an expansive rooftop terrace that allows for uniquely panoramic views. Its selling price is exactly $4,595,000, higher than most Murano at Portofino Condos for Sale.



Its location on the premises of the Murano at Portofino is a major selling point, as any homebuyer would subsequently have access to the esteemed amenities offered by the condominium. Additionally, it is within walking distance to the waterfront.



The Murano at Portofino is a 37-story high-rise comprising a total of 189 residences. Located on 1000 South Point Drive, it lies within Miami Beach’s prestigious and vibrant South of Fifth Street neighborhood. The luxury condominium is renowned for its trendy location, world-class amenities, and high-quality construction. It lies in close proximity to the Miami Beach Marina, a number of award-winning restaurants and lounges, the reputable South Pointe Park, and the city’s iconic beaches.



The Murano at Portofino is well-regarded among real estate circles for its wide selection of resort-style amenities and residences, and is reputed to be one of the most affluent condominiums in the city. Its amenities include a lobby with 20-foot high ceilings, a heated bay-front swimming pool and spa, sauna and steam rooms, multi-level fitness center, two lighted tennis courts, and the exclusive Piaggia Beach club. Residents have private access to 600 feet of prime waterfront and benefit from services such as 24-hour security, valet parking, and concierge.