Murano Watches Are Made of Colourful Handmade Glass Beads and Are a Class Apart

Elk Grove, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- One of the prettiest and most elegant watches that has ever been produced for women is the collection of Murano Watches. These precious and delicate looking feminine and masculine watches can be bought online at www.greattiming.net at slashed discounted rates.



A huge selection of different varieties of these Murano watches are available for women as well as men to have their pick at. The speciality of these timepieces is that they are crafted using an age old technique that has its origins in the European country of Italy. What makes them look so beautiful is the fact that they are made of colorful handmade glass beads.



Customers can sort their watch requirements by selecting them as per their budget options such as ‘Under $100’ or ‘Between $101 and $299’. Some of the most stunning Murano watches are the Catania Millefiori Goldtone Bangle, Firenze Millefiori Goldtone Bangle Watch, Venezia Millefiori Watch Yellow & Gold, Roma Millefiori Watch Black Strap Goldtone, Venezia Millefiori Watch Light Blue & Silver, Venezia Millefiori Watch Brown & Gold and Venezia Millefiori Watch Lilac & Gold, among many others.



Shipping for all of these watches is done for free if the order is place from within the US. To give and example of the detailed description of one of the watches, say the Venezia Millefiori Watch Lilac & Gold, it is a pretty Murano millefiori handmade timepiece which features an 18k gold plated case and a high-quality Miyota 2035 movement made by Citizen. It sports an Italian genuine leather band that fits wrists sizes from 5 1/2 inches to 7 inches.



About Great Timing.net

Great Timing.net has been providing quality products and superlative customer service since 2000. The company has grown steadily since it inception to become a leading provider in the automatic watch business. Various kinds of watches be it an elegant diamond-studded watch, a trendy black bracelet watch, a sport watch for surfing and more, or anything in between, can be found in their vast inventory of high quality products. They do not deal in knock offs and sell only authentic, brand-name watches, with warranties.



Media Contact: Beck Bailey

Email: webmaster@greattiming.net

Location: Elk Grove, CA

Website: http://www.greattiming.net/