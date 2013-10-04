Murcielago, Inc. Launches PBR GOLD Men's Cologne Anticipating Top Sales

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Following in the footsteps of the tremendous success of their popular PBR Fragrance line Murcielago, Inc. located in Colorado Springs, Colorado has launched PBR GOLD to highly expectant fans of the brand. Inspired by the masculinity of Professional Bull Riders (PBR) the company is excited to bring the much anticipated product to the marketplace. Having throughly enjoyed the success of their two previous PBR men’s colognes, both ranking as number one in sales for the year they were launched, Murcielago, Inc. is poised to corner the market yet again with the newest addition to their already popular fragrance line.



“We’ve put a tremendous amount of attention into the creation of PBR GOLD. Suffice it to say, we’ve invested three times the amount of the financial resources, as well as our time and effort, into what we think is our best product yet.” said Michael Malcom, President of Murcielago, Inc. Typically a fragrance will make use of thirty ingredients to comprise an exceptional scent however PBR GOLD contains over one hundred essential components to make what consumers will no doubt prize highest in the line. Launched to western retail stores around the world Malcom anticipates that the men’s fragrance will top the charts in sales and become the star in the Murcielago, Inc. product line.



About Murcielago, Inc.

Murcielago, Inc. manufactures PBR GOLD, PBR 8 Seconds, PBR Black & Blue and PBR Tenacious and is one of the top ranking leaders in fragrances in western retail stores nationwide. For more information visit http://www.murcielagofragrances.com. To connect on Facebook visit www.facebook.com/cowboyfragrance.