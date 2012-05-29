MurdenEnterprise Launches to Support IT in Kent and Sussex

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- IT is essential for any business, no matter how small or large, but IT isn’t as simple as stacking PC’s into an office and hoping for the best. IT strategies and systems for optimizing the way your internal networks run can make the difference between a fast, efficient business and a bottleneck that traps work and prevents money from flowing.



MurdenEnterprise is an IT support company providing IT support Kent and IT support Sussex, and they offer a range of services.



Their IT support service includes virus removal, network security, broadband setup, installations and upgrades, backup solutions and data recovery, covering all the fundamental bases that a company would need to run reliably and efficiently in the 21st century.



They also offer a much broader range of services. They offer email setup and hosting either through Microsoft Exchange or dedicated server, virtual server or in house server. MurdenEnterprise can also virtualize businesses’ server solutions to the cloud, offering numerous advantages over in house servers. They also offer penetration testing to check security and recommend improvements, as well as backup cloud services.



MurdenEnterprise is offering a free consultation or teleconference with one of their tech specialists to encourage local businesses to investigate the possibilities of improved integrated IT solutions and the benefits they can bring. They have also prioritized scalable packages for home and office and SME’s, meaning clients only pay for the services they need.



A spokesperson for MurdenEnterprise had this to say, “We are a local company interested in supporting local businesses and ensuring that they have the very latest IT support and solutions to maximize their efficiency and profitability. Much of the way we work now is being virtualized and if small businesses are left behind, they will be the first to go under when they can’t compete. That said, big businesses are usually much slower to uptake comprehensive solutions, so individuals and small businesses who are making sure they’re on the leading edge then have a huge advantage in business.”



About MurdenEnterprise

MurdenEnterprise offer a wide range of professional IT support services for small to medium sized businesses. In an ever changing and demanding business environment, having reliable IT system in place is paramount to a smoothly running business. Their goal is to help clients choose and implement systems that best suit their business, so that they can go about their business with peace of mind - knowing that their technical needs are fully supported. For more information please visit: http://www.murden-it.co.uk/