Murder at the Fancy Frills Tea Room: Maxine Holmgren Pours the Perfect Cup with Unique Christian Murder Mystery Novel

Menifee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Thousands already know and respect Maxine Holmgren for her unique and wide-ranging knowledge of tea. As the founder of MysteryTeaParties.com, Holmgren has spent many years selling her mystery tea parties around the world and giving seminars about tea etiquette and its many health benefits.



However, Holmgren is now replacing the tea cozy for a pen as she announces the release of her new novel, ‘Murder at the Fancy Frills Tea Room’.



Synopsis:



Sit back and enjoy a cup of tea as you read this Christian murder mystery.



Emily, co-owner of The Fancy Frills Tea Room and her flamboyant, successful sister, Liz, brew more than tea in this delightful, humorous mystery.



Emily is the bumbling co-owner of the tea room and the first woman deaconess to be appointed at the Riverbend Community Church. Not everyone is happy about the appointment.



Once more, Emily plays Ethel to Liz's Lucy and the sisters are involved in the discovery of a dead body in a deserted mansion. Then, when a second body is found, and it turns out to be someone Emily knows very well, she becomes a prime suspect.



The only man in her life is Arthur, the sophisticated, flirtatious owner of the antique shop next to the Fancy Frills Tea Room. While she longs for romance she shuns this married man's advances.



When Liz matches her up with a handsome, mysterious man it seemed like answered prayer, until an older, rich newcomer arrives and she finds herself attracted to both, but could one be the killer?



Will clumsy Emily trip and fall into the arms of the wrong man?



As the author explains, she recently turned her tea party business over to a family member so she could place more focus on her writing.



“Besides writing 17 mystery tea party plans, I also wrote and sold four one act plays to Samuel French, Inc. After turning my business over to a family member I decided to write my book while continuing to give talks on tea etiquette and why tea is so good for your health. I started all this when I was over 70 years!” says Holmgren.



Continuing, “I want to motivate others and prove that it's never too late to reach God-given dreams.”



The author’s inspiration is certainly resonating with readers, who have left a consistent string of rave reviews for her novel.



“I have thoroughly enjoyed the fun and frolic of this book. I also learned a few things about tea and some snippets on how to live a God centered life. It is hard to imagine how the author, Maxine Holmgren, found a way to weave all of this together but I am glad that she did,” says Susan Schuz.



Harold J. Adams was equally as impressed, adding, “This new Author did a superior job of giving suspense and intrigue, as well as a good dose of living life well. She also offered good advice on enjoying a spot of tea.”



‘Murder at the Fancy Frills Tea Room’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1aiVPr5



About Maxine Holmgren

Maxine Holmgren is a Christian author, playwright and entrepreneur. She lives in Southern California with her husband, who is an avid golfer and golf instructor. She is grateful to the Lord for giving her the talent and skill to write. She has used this gift to combine her passion for tea, mysteries, and acting by writing short stories, party plans, plays and now, a Christian mystery novel. Writing mystery tea party plans for friends was the natural outlet for her talents. This soon led to an internet business. Her humorous mystery party plans are sold nationally, and even internationally, at www.mysteryteaparties.com . Maxine enjoys public speaking and does presentations to women’s groups, about the health benefits of tea. She also belongs to an amateur theatre group where she enjoys acting and directing. In addition to the seventeen mystery tea party plans, she has also written four one act comedies that have been published and are listed in the Samuel French Catalogue of Plays.