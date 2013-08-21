Murrieta Solar Company HelioPower Announces Move to a Larger Location

Murrita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- HelioPower, a Murrieta Solar Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company, has just announced that it has moved to a new office in the same city. The company, which is planning a Grand Re-Opening in the near future, has been in Murrieta, Calif. since 2008, but recently outgrew its office. The new location, at 25747 Jefferson Ave., is more than double the size of the old office and also features a much larger warehouse. As a bonus, the new location is much more visible to passersby, and drivers can easily see the company’s large sign.



Over the years, HelioPower has developed a well-deserved reputation amongst its customers for offering the best quality solar systems at a competitive price. With over 3,600 residential and commercial solar power installations under its belt, the company has the knowledge and experience to get the job done right. In fact, HelioPower is so good at what they do, they are often hired by other solar companies to install their projects.



As an article on the company’s website explained, solar power can be a great and efficient way to dramatically lower or even eliminate monthly electric bills. For people who want to go solar Murrieta offers an outstanding location to do so. Because it gets over 250 days of “productive sunlight” every year, home and business owners can take advantage of the area’s vast amount of sunshine and power their homes with a clean and much more budget-friendly source of energy.



“With the dramatic drop in solar panel prices over the last few years, residents of Murrieta are enjoying some of the lowest solar prices in history,” the article noted.



“Why stay shackled to SCE when you can produce your own free electricity? More and more citizens of Murrieta are asking this question and making the decision to generate their own electricity with a quality HelioPower Solar system.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about HelioPower is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website at any time. Or, if they prefer, they may also stop by the new location for a complimentary solar roof layout or to have any and all solar-related questions answered by a friendly and knowledgeable professional.



About HelioPower

HelioPower is a Solar EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) Company. HelioPower has been in business since 2001 and has built more than 3,600 Residential and Commercial solar power systems and other unique energy solutions all over California. HelioPower is also the only solar company to develop a total energy platform that allows them to elegantly design, thoughtfully engineer, economically finance, custom build, and individually maintain solar energy systems. For more information, please visit http://heliopower.com/areas/murrieta-solar/



25747 Jefferson Ave.

Murrieta, CA 92562