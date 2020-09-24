Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2020 -- A recent study published by Transparency Market Research on the murumuru butter market includes global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. Revenue generated from the global murumuru butter market is valued at ~US$ 1 Bn in 2020, which is estimated to rise at a CAGR of ~7.9%, to reach US$ 3 Bn by 2030.



Increasing Applications of Murumuru in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products to Boost Growth



Cosmetic product manufacturers have started to harness the power of murumuru butter to carry a level of expansion in the largely demure cosmetics industry. Increasing positive customer perception about the usage of products that deliver multiple benefits, along with perfect skin and body boosts the demand for murumuru butter among manufacturers in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Murumuru butter is used in hair care, skin care, lotions, and color cosmetics, among other products, due to its various functionalities. Murumuru butter works as emollient, surfactant, and bioactive in different cosmetics and personal care products. Through constant R&D, cosmetics and personal care products manufacturers are trying to consolidate a larger share of the skin care industry with the introduction of innovative products containing murumuru butter.



Increasing Demand for Skin Care and Hair Care Products to Bolster Market Growth



The growing concern regarding health of hair and skin among consumers is one of the main factors boosting the demand for murumuru butter. Murumuru butter seals moisture in the skin and soothes sensitive skin due to its natural anti-inflammatory properties. It also relieves strained muscles when applied as a massage cream. Murumuru butter is also beneficial as a remedial ingredient in skincare products. It is one of the best treatments for skin conditions, including psoriasis and eczema, in addition to healing and nourishing cracked skin or minor skin wounds such as superficial cuts or burns. Murumuru butter is also well known for high Vitamin A content and has been valued for its anti-ageing property and capability to repair damaged skin. Factors including growing skin allergies and changing lifestyles shape consumer demands, which influence companies to develop murumuru butter-based (natural ingredients) skin and personal care products.



Cosmeceuticals: A Lucrative Sector for Players Offering Murumuru Butter



As a highly cost-effective emollient and cosmetic ingredient, murumuru butter has a robust demand from players in the cosmeceutical industry. High miscibility with moderate-polar and non-polar drugs permits the use of murumuru butter in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Besides, murumuru butter is cost-effective as compared to other ingredients that are used in dermal care products. Thus, murumuru butter has excellent prospects in the cosmeceutical industry.



Impact of COVID-19: Global Murumuru Butter Market



Murumuru is grown only in the Amazon Rainforest vegetation of Brazil and is widely used in the cosmetics industry for the production of various products, including skin care, sun care, colour cosmetics, and other beauty products. The global cosmetics and personal care industry is affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The World Health Organization acknowledged it as pandemic on March 11, 2020; this outbreak has adversely impacted the value chain and supply chain of several industries. As murumuru butter is only grown in Brazil, it is imported by other countries as well as manufacturers for the production of murumuru butter-based end products. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, governments of several countries have restricted the import-export of products, which is impacting the murumuru butter market.



Murumuru Butter Market: Segmentation



Murumuru Butter Market by Nature



Organic

Conventional



Murumuru Butter Market by Grade



Unrefined

Refined

Highly Refined



Murumuru Butter Market by End Use



Skin Care

Hair Care

Cosmetics

Sun Care

Retail/Household