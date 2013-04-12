Muscadinex. Muscadine Grape Seed Supplement from North Carolina.

Pine Level, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- The muscadine grape is America's strongest source of grape resveratrol. In fact muscadine wine can contain up to 100 times the resveratrol of French wines like Pinot Noir.



Health-conscious American consumers who are interested in the longevity and health properties of resveratrol and other polyphenols can enjoy the benefits of muscadine grape seed powder with the Muscadinex supplement. Each bottle contains 60 capsules of pure grape seed, with nothing added or taken away. The 650mg of muscadine powder per capsule is equivalent to eating about 5 bunches of grapes. Muscadinex is alcohol free.



Muscadinex is made on the Hinnant Family Vineyard in North Carolina from their own grapes, and encapsulated and bottled using their own FDA inspected equipment.



Mary Green, spokesperson for Muscadinex, says: "The majority of resveratrol supplements are made from Japanese knotweed in China, but Muscadinex is made on the farm in North Carolina. Many American consumers like to know exactly where their longevity, herbal health supplement comes from."



Muscadinex is available on Amazon.com, or from the company website:



http://www.muscadinex.com



About Muscadinex

