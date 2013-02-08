Muscle Building Website Introduces Training Materials Focused on Proportionate Body Building

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2013 -- Visual Impact Muscle Building is a new website that provides insight into why many body building techniques do not lead to a more attractive physique. Many of them lead to a bulky and disproportionate physique. The e-books included in this package feature tips which are intended to help anyone attain the musculature of Hollywood stars.



The site explains that where muscle growth occurs is important, but also details the two major types of muscle growth. These are sarcoplasmic hypertrophy, or growth caused by an increase in fluid in muscle cells, and myofibrillar hypertrophy, the growth of muscle fibers that supports fiber contraction and greater muscle strength. Concentrating on both of these, according to the website, helps lead to a better result when building muscle.



Available on the site is Visual Impact Muscle Building, Strategic Muscle Gains for a Visually Stunning Body, a 72-page course with techniques for creating a sharp physique with full muscles. It features a 3-phase approach intended to generate a synergistic effect. This approach includes Phase 1: Sarcoplasmic Growth, Phase 2: Sarcoplasmic and Myofibrillar “Hybrid” Training, and Phase 3: Maximum Density and Definition that focuses on training to help reach one’s personal best.



A 227-page e-book, Exercise Demonstrations, Strategic Muscle Gains for a Visually Stunning Body, is also included, complete with photos of key exercises to build muscle. It provides clickable navigation so readers can find exercises quickly and easily. Complete with a set of printable workout charts, the two books can be downloaded at a cost of $47.



The courses available through the Visual Impact Muscle Building website have been written by Rusty Moore. Proper ways of building muscle mass are explained, along with ways to control where it is added and how to develop angular looking muscles with maximum definition. In addition to a course in body building for men, a link to the author’s “Visual Impact for Women” series is also provided on the website.



