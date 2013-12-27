Muscle Facts for Weight Loss

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- The human body is a complex mystery, and scientists are constantly learning new things about all the systems, muscles, and organs that work together to keep us healthy. We, also, are constantly learning things about our own bodies, and to keep informed about how the body works, here are a few things about muscles most people are unaware of.



Despite many assertions of one muscle over another, there are too many ways to measure muscle strength and endurance to give one muscle the title of “the strongest.” The tongue has forcefulness yes, but the calf muscle exerts the most force, and the jaw muscle exerts the most pressure, while the gluteus is the largest muscle. All of them work together to make the body strong, no one muscle is king.



In addition to working together to make the body stronger, muscles also work to provide body heat. As muscles contract, they produce the heat that keeps the body 98 degrees normally, and they’re also what works to warm the body when we shiver.



Though there is a constant fear of losing muscle mass, it’s actually much harder than we believe. It takes twice as long to lose new muscle as it does to gain it. In fact, one study found that those new to physical activity gained 47 percent more strength in two months of weight training, but only lost 23 percent of it after they took a two month break.



But there’s still plenty of reason to maintain daily physical activity to keep up muscle tone, and that is that muscle burns more calories than fat. The body’s resting metabolic rate is linked with body composition, and muscle is more metabolically active than fat. One pound of muscle at rest burns six calories, compared to the two calories burned by a pound of fat.



Knowing more about how the body works enables us to properly alter diet and exercise programs to maintain appropriate weight and enhance physical performance overall.



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop. Use the Expert10 at checkout to save.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com