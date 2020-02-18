Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



1. Bladder cancer is the ninth most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide, with more than 380,000 new cases each year and more than 150,000 deaths per year, and an estimated male-female ratio of 3.8:1.0.

2. In 2019, an estimated 80,470 adults (61,700 men and 18,770 women) in the United States had been diagnosed with bladder cancer.

3. Bladder cancer mostly affects older people. Ninety per cent (90%) of people with bladder cancer are older than 55, and the average age people are diagnosed with bladder cancer is 73.



1. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer epidemiology and Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

3. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market.



"Females show a higher proportion of incidence of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer as compared to males in the 7MM."



Bladder cancer commences when cells in the inner lining of the bladder become abnormal that causes the cells to proliferate and divide out of control leading to a fatal outcome if radical treatment is not provided on time. The treatment regimen for bladder cancer depends on the extent to which the tumour cells spread across the body, along with the time it takes to spread. Bladder cancer includes various types of cancer with the most common type being transitional cell carcinoma, also called urothelial carcinoma. Although there are several approved therapies for bladder cancer such as Tecentriq (Atezolizumab), Imfinzi (Durvalumab), Balversa (Erdafitinib), however, there is no approved therapy for the disease. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment paradigm involves Surgery, Chemotherapy, and Radiotherapy.



Several companies are working for the launch of new therapies to provide better corrective treatment to the patients, which can change the market outlook in the coming years. At present, AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NanOlogy and others are actively working toward the development of potential therapies in order to fulfil the unmet medical needs of the currently used therapeutics. The other factors that shall further expedite the growth of Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market include increasing morbidity rate due to Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer and increasing awareness about available treatments during the forecast period (2020–2030). A better understanding of disease pathogenesis will also contribute to the development of novel therapeutics for Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Durvalumab

2. Pembrolizumab

3. Nivolumab



And many others

The key players in Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market are:



1. AstraZeneca

2. Merck Sharp & Dohme

3. Bristol-Myers Squibb



And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

5. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Disease Background and Overview

6. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Country-Wise Epidemiology

7.1. United States

7.2. EU-5

7.2.1. Germany

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Italy

7.2.4. Spain

7.2.5. United Kingdom

7.3. Japan

8. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Treatment & Medical Practices

9. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Emerging Therapies

9.1. Key Cross Competition

9.2. Durvalumab: AstraZeneca

9.3. Pembrolizumab: Merck Sharp & Dohme

9.4. Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

9.5. TAR-200:Taris Bio

12. Attribute Analysis

13. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Size

14. 7MM Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Country-Wise Market Analysis

14.1. United States

14.2. Germany

14.3. France

14.4. Italy

14.5. Spain

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Japan

15. Market Access and Reimbursement

16. Market Drivers

17. Market Barriers

18. Appendix

19. Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Report Methodology

20. DelveInsight Capabilities

21. Disclaimer

22. About DelveInsight



