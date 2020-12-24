Museum District in Houston High Rise Condos Are Remodeled and Move-in Ready Near to Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center, and Rice Village

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- Houston full amenity high rise condos at The Parklane condominium tower combine a great location which is near to some of the finest establishments in Houston to learn, dine, play, socialize, and work, with the magnificent parkland backdrop of Hermann Park, 535 acres to enjoy as an escape from the hustle and bustle of a busy day in the city. With gardens, sculptures, fountains, running trails, a golf course, lakes, an outdoor theatre, perhaps the only view better than enjoying the park as your stroll through it is the one afforded from the one to three-bedroom condos in the 35-story tower adjacent, The Parklane. Within walking distance of the renowned Museum District, it is just a short drive to The Ion and South Main Innovation District, the Texas Medical Center, and Downtown Houston. A complimentary shuttle bus runs residents to the Texas Medical Center and the nearby light rail station. With sweeping views and floor-to-ceiling windows, the views can also be enjoyed from the private balconies, as each residence has at least one balcony, some of the larger condominiums have three.



With each home being remodeled, the attention to detail and pre-planning is obvious with standard features like hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom, recessed lighting, pre-wiring for smart-home automation, premium kitchen appliances which include the Bosch Home appliance series throughout with upgraded Thermador appliances in the Houston penthouse condos for sale, a washer and dryer, as well as designer high-end cabinetry from Eggersmann USA. Each residence already has the foundation for a luxury lifestyle yet there are choices to be made over the 'look and feel' of the home. With a choice of design packages, homebuyers at The Parklane can choose from a selection of decor packages that range from urban, bold, and contemporary, to rustic, relaxing, and comfortable. Choices cover contrasting looks, to take an example in the kitchen, countertops could be arctic white with heavy veining or a darker, more earthy color. Flooring ranges from light tone hardwood wooden floors to dark tone, with a sandy grey solid hardwood flooring option as another alternative. Buying a new home is always the start of a new exciting chapter, being able to tailor and customize the space before you move in is an added bonus. Some of the condominiums in The Parklane luxury high rise condos in Houston are already move-in ready. The visitor center is open Monday-Tuesday by appointment only and Wednesday- Sunday from 12 noon to 6 pm. With 5-star amenities on hand which include a swimming pool and deck, a tennis court, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor fitness experience, outdoor grilling stations, reserved parking, a 24-hour concierge, controlled access to the building, and modern communal spaces to enjoy like the 3-story lobby, a coffee bar, and business lounge, a sophisticated lifestyle awaits. Download the brochure from The Parklane website or register to be kept up to date with the latest news.



About The Parklane

Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004