Museum District in Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Texas Medical Center Offer Sweeping Parkland and Downtown Views

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower offers residents a short commute to Rice Village, Rice University, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, the Texas Medical Center, and Downtown Houston. Owning a property close to a place of work is a bonus, but the neighborhood and lifestyle are also paramount in a city where there are so many options to rent or buy. Houston, with housing prices and a cost of living on a par with the national average, is known for its cultural diversity, gourmet food, hundreds of attractions, high-end shopping outlets, exciting job opportunities, prestigious schools, great healthcare, and warm weather. Houston also boasts some expansive green spaces, including Hermann Park, a 445-acre oasis near one of the biggest cities in the United States. The Parklane condominium tower rises 35 stories tall adjacent to Hermann Park with direct access to the popular trails, gardens, playgrounds, picnic areas, water features, sculptures, and shady avenues to explore. With nearly 10,000 trees, a miniature railroad, pedal boats for rent, Houston Zoo, and Hermann Park Golf Course which is open to the public with oak-lined fairways and the only driving range inside the Loop, the park is a popular destination for locals and tourists alike.



Hermann Park becomes the backdrop for the spectacular views from The Parklane residences, along with the city skyline of Downtown Houston. Elevated views can be enjoyed from the interior of the homes through floor-to-ceiling windows or from the balconies, as each residence has at least one private balcony, some of the residences have three. All of the floor plans are spacious, with a focus on open-concept kitchens integrated with the main living spaces, and feature hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and master bedroom. Kitchens are appointed with the Bosch home appliance series, and the kitchen and bathrooms showcase Eggersmann cabinetry providing stylish functional storage solutions of unparalleled quality. Eggersmann is the oldest family-owned German kitchen manufacturer, founded in 1908, continually innovating to blend luxury finishes with function. The homes also have laundry facilities with a Bosch washer and dryer in each residence.



Interior design packages are showcased with homebuyers able to customize and tailor their new home with a choice of finishes which include the color of the hardwood floors, the design of the kitchen countertops, the fixtures and fittings, the tile used in the bathroom, the color of the Eggersmann cabinets, and the color of the walls. All of the residences, which range from one-bedroom to three-bedroom homes, are pre-wired for smart-home automation and have recessed LED lighting. Five-star amenities at The Parklane offer peace of mind for a lock-and-leave lifestyle with controlled access, a 24/7 concierge, reserved parking, and private storage per residence, with recreational opportunities including a swimming pool, a tennis court, an outdoor fitness experience area, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary.



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004