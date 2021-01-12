Museum District in Houston High Rise Condos Offer an Elevated Lifestyle Near to Hermann Park and the Texas Medical Center

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/12/2021 -- Houston full amenity high rise condos at The Parklane condominium tower have been remodeled with features which not only look impressive, they are fit for purpose with additional hidden features which make moving in a simpler and more streamlined process. For instance, every newly remodeled residence across the 35-story tower has recessed LED lighting and is pre-wired for smart-home automation. Floor-to-ceiling- windows make the most of the Houston sunshine whilst offering sweeping views over pristine parkland and across to the Downtown skyline. Every home has private storage and there is reserved parking along with charging stations for electric vehicles. Some of the more visible features are as pleasing to look at and to own as they are to use on a day-to-day basis.



The Parklane Houston penthouse condos for sale have upgraded Thermador kitchen appliances and the other residences have top-of-the-line Bosch Home Appliances and cabinetry of the finest craftsmanship from Eggersmann USA. Hardwood floors are stylish and easy to maintain across the main living areas and master bedroom. Residences range in size from one-bedroom condos to three-bedroom condos, all with generous floor plans and an abundance of natural light. Shared resources like a state-of-the-art fitness center and the swimming pool area with a pool deck and cabanas, as well as the tennis court, outdoor fitness experience, fenced-in dog park, outdoor grilling stations, contemporary lobby area with controlled access, a coffee bar, and business lounge, build a sense of community sharing a 5-star lifestyle filled with amenities designed to make each day a high rise adventure. Other amenities that are sometimes typically shared are available in each residence at The Parklane, like laundry facilities with every home being equipped with a Bosch washer and dryer. Located adjacent to magnificent Hermann Park with its many water features, statues, pathways, mature gardens, and expansive green space, the views from every angle offer a refreshing and inspiring view.



These views can be enjoyed every day from inside the home, however, these luxury high rise condos in Houston also have at least one private balcony, some of the condos for sale have three. Especially on the higher floors of the tower when enjoying luxury living in the Museum District, the views are spectacular and ever-changing from the charm of the city lights at night to the first glimmer of the sunrise, from the morning commute through the heat of the day to the romantic sunset, the noise is muted so far from the street and the sense of detachment and tranquility associated with an elevated high rise lifestyle becomes part of the daily pattern. Homebuyers at The Parklane have the opportunity to tailor and customize their living space before moving in. There is a range of design packages offering choices in finish and colors, all crafted to evoke a relaxing ambiance. Themes range from urban and chic with contemporary lines, high-gloss cabinetry, and heavy veining across the arctic white countertops, through bold interior design with crisp white walls with sandy grey solid hardwood flooring, to rustic design accents including a rich chocolate-colored stone tile, weathered grey oak cabinetry, light-tone hardwood floors, and contrasting matte black fixtures. Select condos are move-in ready, details can be found online and appointments can be made in person to view.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary.



They include spacious Houston one-bedroom condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these full amenity Houston condos include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



