Museum District's High Rise Condos for Sale Next to Hermann Park Offer Sweeping Parkland and City Skyline Views

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condominium tower not only offers first-class amenities which include a swimming pool, a pool deck, cabanas, a tennis court, a fitness center, a business lounge, coffee bar, modern lobby area, a 24/7 concierge, an outdoor fitness experience, outdoor grills, reserved parking, and reserved storage for each residence, there is a unique opportunity for new homeowners to upgrade their one to three-bedroom condominiums with an interior design package which can be chosen from a selection which ranges from rustic to ultra-modern, from bold to subtle. Details that form first impressions like the color of the hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and master bedroom range from dark chocolate shades to pale sandy grey, while choices for the walls include a crisp white and a calming light grey. More detailed interior design features include the type of fixtures in the kitchen, the colors of the cabinets, the tiles in the bathroom, and the design of the kitchen countertop.



Cabinets in the kitchen and bathroom are by Eggersmann, blending superior design with craftsmanship and function. Each residence is equipped with a Bosch washer and dryer so laundry is convenient, while the kitchens are equipped with the Bosch Home Appliance Series and the penthouse residences have upgraded Thermador appliances. Attention to detail extends to pre-wiring for smart-home automation and recessed LED lighting across the spacious floor plans. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light in at the same time as maximizing the views which can also be enjoyed from the private balcony area, as each home has at least one private balcony. Living close to a big city such as Houston can limit views to concrete and feel like an entirely urban location, that is not the case at The Parklane. Being adjacent to Hermann Park and its 445 acres of woodland, lakes, bridges, walkways, golf course, and gardens not only means direct access is just steps away, but views of the parkland can also be enjoyed throughout the changing seasons of the year, a backdrop to entertain in style or to relax and savor over a morning coffee to get the day off to a great start, or an evening dinner al fresco on the balcony as the sun sets on the horizon. The Parklane Houston full-amenity high-rise condos offer a high-rise lifestyle with all that entails, the ultimate in lock-and-leave, security, first-class services, and amenities, all with low monthly maintenance dues. Nearby attractions include the Museum District, Houston Zoo, Hermann Park golf course, the Miller Outdoor Theater, McGovern Centennial Gardens, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and fine dining restaurants.



A luxury shuttle bus service operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one-bedroom condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these full amenity Houston condos include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



