MuseumPuzzles.com's Marketing Makes Businesses Pick up the Pieces

Basingstoke, Hampshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- Jigsaw puzzles are one of the oldest forms of entertainment, and engage the human brain like few other games- requiring the use of logic, memory, reasoning and coordination. From young children to those with Alzheimer’s, jigsaw puzzles have been shown to improve mental agility. MuseumPuzzles.com saw the big picture, and realized that jigsaw puzzles make a perfect gift for those who love museums, art galleries and attractions.



Museum Puzzles are one of America’s leading puzzle manufacturers, and their website demonstrates an easy to access portfolio listing the kinds of puzzles they make, how they can make them, and the opportunity to request a free quotation on their services. They can provide anything from custom postcard puzzles to 1,000 piece epics, and the site includes an image gallery replete with high quality product photos and examples in a dynamic content gallery. The puzzles come in a wide variety of quantities, with the best quality packaging and top notch quality control. They also have a blog with high quality, original content explaining their passion and dedication to the products they create. Further to this, testimonials from businesses and consumers are provided attesting to the quality of both product and service.



Recently, Museum Puzzles have launched an innovative marketing strategy designed to simultaneously draw attention to their services while showcasing their product. The jigsaw business-card containing their marketing message comes unassembled in the mail, and incites the recipient to actively engage in creating the brand and the sales pitch themselves, drawing them in with a puzzle and investing them in the completed outcome.



A spokesman for Museum Puzzles explained the initiative, “We created a unique mailer consisting of a 9 piece puzzle containing our marketing message. It’s embedded in human nature to solve the puzzles we’re confronted with, so the when this lands on the gift store managers desk, it is very hard to ignore. The puzzle can be put together in less than 30 seconds and reveal our message, as well as give a taste of our product in action.”



About Museum Puzzles

