Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.



Rising demand for mushrooms as a substitute for meat products followed by rising preference for vegan food products and diets are some other key factor boosting demand for mushrooms. This in turn is resulting in increasing global mushroom production using more modern and advanced cultivation technologies and processing techniques.



The research takes a closer look at prominent factors driving the growth rate of the prominent product categories across major geography. Furthermore, the study covers a lot of the sales, gross margin, consumption capacity, spending power and customer preference across various countries. The report offers clear indications how the Mushroom Cultivation market is expected to witness numerous exciting opportunities in the years to come. Critical aspects including the growing requirement, demand and supply status, customer preference, distribution channels and others are presented through resources such as charts, tables, and infographics.



Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in the global mushroom cultivation market. This can be attributed to increasing consumptionof mushrooms and adoption of more modern mushroom cultivation processes in countries in the region.



Key players operating in the market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co., and Societa Agricola Porretta.



Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Button Mushroom

Cremini Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Others



Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Cropping



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Fresh

Dried

Canned



Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Mushroom Cultivation industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting. When studying the micro markets the researchers also dig deep into their future prospect and contribution to the Mushroom Cultivation industry.



Mushroom Cultivation Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)



