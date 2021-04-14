Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global mushroom cultivation market size is expected to reach USD 22.78 Billion in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for mushrooms is a key factor driving growth of the global mushroom cultivation market. According to various research, edible mushroom have medicinal properties and act as an antioxidant, anticancer, antiallergic, cardiovascular protector, and others.



The latest report entails a comprehensive analysis of this particular business vertical while providing precise information related to the different industry segmentations. The report captures the essence of the market, offering details on its different valuations, present scenario, volume consumption, revenue share over the projected period. In addition, the report largely focuses on delivering information regarding the geographical outlook of the global Mushroom Cultivation market, as well as the companies and organizations dominating the market.



Some key findings in the report:



In January 2019, South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms combined forces to create the leading mushroom producer and supplier in North America. This agreement helped South Mill Mushrooms meet rising demand in all mushroom marketplace segments throughout the United States and Canada.

Button mushroom segment is expected to register a relatively higher revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for button mushrooms due to nutritional properties and easy availability.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share in the global mushroom cultivation market. This can be attributed to increasing consumptionof mushrooms and adoption of more modern mushroom cultivation processes in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Walsh Mushrooms Group, Mycelia, South Mill Mushrooms Sales, Smithy Mushrooms Ltd., Rheinische Pilz Zentrale GmbH, Italspwan, Mushroom SAS, Fujishukin Co., and Societa Agricola Porretta.



Mushroom Cultivation Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mushroom cultivation market based on type, phase, form, marketing channel, and region as follows:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Button Mushroom

Cremini Mushrooms

Oyster Mushrooms

Others



Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Composting

Spawning

Casing

Pinning

Cropping



Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Fresh

Dried

Canned



Marketing Channels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Mushroom Cultivation market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Mushroom Cultivation market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Mushroom Cultivation market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled withthe predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mushroom Cultivation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mushroom Cultivation Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. High demand for organic food

4.2.2.2. Mushrooms became meat substitute for vegetarians

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of preservation due to low shelf life

4.2.3.2. Poor farm management techniques

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Mushroom Cultivation Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Ton)

5.1. Types Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.1.1. Button Mushroom

5.1.2. Cremini Mushrooms

5.1.3. Oyster Mushrooms

5.1.4. Others



CONTINUED..!!



