Mushroom Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Mushrooms are processed, produced, and consumed in many countries on a large scale. The global mushroom market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for the organic products. Mushrooms are highly popular in Asian countries such as China, India, and Japan. Asia holds the majority of the market share of the global mushroom consumption and is closely followed by North America and Europe. Europe is the leader in mushroom production and processing. The global mushroom market has shown remarkable growth in the recent years and is also showing attractive market potential for the future.



The global mushroom market is segmented into three major categories, on the basis of types into button, oyster, shiitake, and on the basis of category into canned, chilled, fresh, processed, and frozen. The market is also segmented by applications into recipes, F&B processing, and direct consumption. It is further segmented by geography into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World regions.



The global mushroom market is driven by factors such as increasing development of high yield systems, rising saturation in demand, and consumer shift towards value-added products. The increasing demand for organic products, rising health awareness, and the increasing power of supermarkets will also act as drivers for the global mushroom market. Some of the factors inhibiting the growth of the market are short shelf life of mushrooms and the use of harmful ingredients. Increasing competition and the rising power of supermarkets will serve as an opportunity, fuelling the growth of the global mushroom market.



Some of the market players in this market are Banken Champignons, Agro Dutch Industries Ltd, The Mushroom Company, OKECHAMP S.A., Bonduelle, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd, Modern Mushroom Farms, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Hughes Mushroom, Ecolink Baltic, Scelta Mushrooms BV, Kulkarni Farm Fresh Pvt. Ltd., Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., Monaghan Mushrooms, the California Mushroom Farms Inc., and Fresh Stock.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



