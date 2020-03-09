Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- The increasing demand for packaged food backed by increasing number of departmental store is likely to contribute towards the global mushroom market. Fortune Business Insights has announced a report, titled "Mushroom Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Cultivar Type (Button, Shiitake, Oyster, Milky, Straw, Reishi), Product Type (Fresh Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom), Geography Forecast till 2026." Mushroom offers various health benefits such as prevention from diseases such as cancer and others. This is anticipated to increase the demand.



The report classifies the global market in terms of various segments. In terms of region, Asia Pacific held a considerable share in the global market in 2018. The region is further anticipated to expand at an impressive rate. Owing to the increasing population in India and China, the demand for mushroom is likely to increase over the forecast period. Besides this, these nations are witnessing high deemed for nutritional food, which is anticipated to increase the growth rate in global market.



Some of the key companies that are present in the Global Mushroom Market are



- Phillips Mushroom Farms Inc.

- Bounduelle Fresh Europe

- Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

- Ecolink Baltic

- Monterey Mushrooms Inc

- Hughes Mushroom

- California Mushroom Farms Inc., and The Mushroom Company.



The Asia Pacific is expected to have major gains from South Korea owing to high number of mushroom producrs and increasing mushroom production. China stands as the largest producer of mushroom in the world. The country accounts for 90% of the global oyster mushrooms.



Moreover, China also accounts for 55% of the button mushroom production. These are a few factors expected to drive the Asia Pacific mushroom market. The consumption of mushroom in Europe is very high. The region is also involved in imports of mushroom. The increasing demand for mushroom from European nations is anticipated to increase the growth rate in the global market.



Launch of Health Awareness Program to Enable Growth



The nutritional benefits that mushroom offer and increasing awareness about consuming healthy food are some factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, cultivation of commercial mushroom offers great profits, this is expected to increase the number of mushroom producers.



On the flip side, side effects associated with mushroom such as anxiety, skin allergy, and others is expected to restrain the global mushroom market. On the basis of cultivar type, the button segment held a major share in the market in 2018. The segment is foreseen to emerge dominant in the global market during the forecast period. Owing to the high presence of nutrients in mushroom such as Zinc, Cooper and others, mushroom is witnessing increasing adoption. Button mushroom also act as anti-oxidant and are known to be healthy for human body. This is increasing the consumption of mushroom among humans and increasing the growth in market.



Major Segmentation



By Cultivar Type



- Button

- Shiitake

- Oyster

- Milky

- Straw

- Reishi

- Other Cultivar Types



By Product Type



- Fresh Mushroom

- Dried Mushroom

- Frozen Mushroom

- Other Product Types



By Geography



Highline to Obtain Higher Share in Market by Acquiring Prairie



The global mushroom market is progressing. Key players are adopting innovative strategies to lead the market. Certain players are focusing on mergers and acquisition to obtain strong brand presence. For instance, Highline Mushrooms acquired Prairie Mushrooms in 2018. The main aim of the acquisition was to strengthen Highline's market position. The acquisition also helped Highline to grow organic mushroom.



This is likely to enable growth in the global market. Some of the organizations operating in the global mushroom market are Phillips Mushroom Farms Inc., Bounduelle Fresh Europe, Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Ecolink Baltic, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Hughes Mushroom, California Mushroom Farms Inc., and The Mushroom Company.



