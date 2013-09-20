Music and Audio Platform YourListen.com Launches "YourListen Generation 2"

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- YourListen.com the first user generated music and audio content platform of its kind has launched its next generation platform. Amongst "YourListen Generation 2" new features is a new hybrid html5/flash player. The new player provides content creators with easy access to embedding, commenting, favoriting, and sharing music and audio. The player also has a new tracklist feature, which allows users to separate large audio uploads into smaller tracks; this feature is especially useful for DJ Mixes, Podcasts, and Radio Shows. The upload feature now accepts uploads of up to 14 different file extensions, unlimited music and audio sizes and unlimited storage for each account. Also enhanced is each user profile page. Here users can manage their music and audio, followers , playlist, profile picture, bio, social media links, personal website links, and hometown information all in one central location.



"We are very pleased with the launch of our new and improved platform. This is the biggest enhancement we have done on the site since the sites launch 5 years ago says president Scott Goodman". "Every single detail and nuance was created with one thing in mind and that was enhancing our users experience".



"We might not be the largest platform of its kind but we have a vibrant community of musicians and content creators. "We will continue to operate in lean manner and provide musicians and content creators with all the tools needed to get their creative content out to the masses."



About YourListen.com

Founded in 2007 and launched in 2008 YourListen.com is a music and audio platform where users can upload, listen, search, share, download and store any audio and music files. A recent graduate of the Venture Hive accelerator program YourListen.com is now experiencing is largest growth since the sites conception.



For additional information about the subject of this press release or the site in general, please contact Scott Goodman or visit the site at http://yourlisten.com.



Company

YourListen.com

1200 West Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Phone: 786- 457-1630



Contact

Scott Goodman

President

Phone: 786-457-1630

scottg@yourlisten.com