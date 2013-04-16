Music Box Attic Announces New Sales on Music and Watch Boxes for Father's and Mother's Day

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Music Box Attic will be offering special sales throughout the month for customers looking for a gift for Mother’s Day. Music Box Attic is always the number one stop for everything that has to do with gifts, even though the main gift line consists of Music Boxes, Jewelry Boxes and unique top quality gift for her. The company offers gifts that will be perfect for anyone, on any occasion. This month Music Box Attic is receiving a spectacular new line which will be perfect for a customer’s significant other.



The company will be offering a brand new line of top quality watch winders. Be on the lookout for amazing sleek styles, contemporary and unique custom made modern boxes for him. These watch winders are guaranteed to make a perfect gift for the upcoming Father's Day as well as a remarkable birthday gift. The winders will have the ability to be musical with any song a customer chooses. Music Box Attic offers hundreds of tune choices to select from, and customers will have the choice to create a custom song as well. Music Box Attic is here to listen to their loyal customers and make their musical gift a reality.



One of the other special offers includes a sale on Light Pioppa Watch Boxes. This popular watch box will be knocked down from its original price, to $119.99. TO make the offer even better, customers who use the special Coupon Code “WATCH” at check-out will be able to purchase the item for the low price of $62.50. There will be no better offer this Mother’s Day, than the one Music Box Attic is offering these exclusive watch boxes. For questions concerning the discount, please call 866-622-8842.



About Music Box Attic

As the largest online superstore for music boxes, Music Box Attic offers many great gift ideas for special occasions, such as jewelry boxes, custom corporate gifts and many others. Customers will also receive additional services like personalized engraving, gift wrap options, personalized greeting cards and more. Adding joy to many people’s lives, Music Box Attic provides wonderful gifts that will give those special memories that will last forever. Over the past 10 years, Music Box Attic has sold over 100,000 music boxes to customers all over the world. While providing elite customer service, online shoppers will also receive a lifetime warranty and a 365 day 100% guarantee.



For more information, please visit http://www.musicboxattic.com/.