Music Box Attic Announces Their Music Box Give Away

North Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- Personalized gift ideas are ideal for occasions or events of any kind. Whether a person is celebrating the birth of a baby, a mother or grandmother’s birthday, or even trying to find that personalized bridal shower gift, music boxes can make for a gift that will be remembered years after they are initially given. Apart from buying them as a gift, something that can make music boxes even better to give as a gift is if they are acquired from a special or free giveaway. For those who are interested, Music Box Attic has just announced their music box giveaway.



People who are interested in the free give away can log onto their website and sign up for the contest. The music box that the company is giving away is the “Delightful Warm Wood Tone Musical Jewelry Box with Floral and Heart Outline Display.” Usually available for a regular price of $175, this particular music box is also now available at $99.99, 43% off the original price. Beautifully designed and appropriate for women (or men) of all ages, this music box is painted in a medium brown color and displays an elegant assortment of a white, light pink, and yellow flower that are surrounded by a heart.



With absolutely no catch to their give away, all a person needs to do in order to enter Music Box Attic’s contest is supply his or her name and email on the submission form. A phone number and comments can also be sent if the contestant deems it necessary. After a person submits their information, a representative from Music Box Attic will be in contact with him or her if selected as a winner.



About Music Box Attic

