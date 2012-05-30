Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2012 -- Non-profit organization Talent for Humanity is sponsoring an international music contest to find talented songwriters and vocalists from around the world.



In the songwriting contest Talent for Humanity is looking for talented songwriters that can tell a story based on courage, values and the human spirit. All entries will be judged based on originality, songwriting, performance and overall responsiveness.



The goal of the vocalist contest is to find talented singers who can move people as well as mountains with their voice. Entrants may submit original or cover songs and will be judged solely on the quality of the vocals.



Both contests run through October 31, 2012 and winner’s names will be posted on the Talent for Humanity website in November 2012. Winners will then record a CD that is scheduled for release in 2013.



Those interested in entering the contests and bringing their talents to the “Journeys of Courage” can go to www.talentforhumanity.org to find all the necessary information needed to enter.



About Talent for Humanity

Talent for Humanity is an international non-profit organization conceived by a group of professionals, entertainers and business people all drawn together by a single vision of serving humanity and by the idea that it is possible to transform the world through entertainment and the performing arts. The founders believe that each and every person can achieve something, by using their talent, whatever it may be, to help make this world the place we dream to live in.