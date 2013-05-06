Music Festivals on FestivalSnap Make for Summer Fun Across America and Around the World

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Every year, Americans eagerly await summer and the laid back beach days, backyard barbeques and family vacations that go with it. For many, nothing says summertime quite like music festivals. FestivalSnap is a site for those people. It’s a new database and search engine people can use to find event info, buy tickets, book hotel rooms and interact with other festival junkies. With info on shows happening across the US and around the world, it’s the largest and most complete festival database ever.



FestivalSnap makes buying festival tickets and booking trips around the events simple. It’s searchable by location or keyword and the site lists detailed show information like dates and times, ticket options, band news and venue specs. It connects with SeatGeek and TripAdvisor to make purchasing tickets and booking nearby lodging a snap. There’s no need to spend hours scouring the web for the best deal on Bonnaroo tickets or Lollapalooza hotels.



FestivalSnap is an open forum by festival lovers for festival lovers. The site is constantly adding new info it gets from organizers, but anyone can go on and post an upcoming show. “We add new festivals every day and allow users to add and promote their own events as well,” the site reads. That means visitors can find listings of the biggest summer music festivals happening at arenas and stadiums, as well as smaller, independent gigs going on at local bars or clubs. This is a real draw for people who enjoy getting in to see lesser-known acts in intimate settings or promoters trying to attract attention to them.



Part of the appeal of music festivals is definitely their social aspect – hundreds or sometimes thousands of people all appreciating the same entertainment. The site integrates with all the major social networks, so that feeling of ‘togetherness’ can start as soon as visitors choose their tickets. The site lets visitors share with their friends and followers on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and Pinterest. Festival fanatics will find each other on FestivalSnap.



About FestivalSnap

FestivalSnap is the world's premier music festival database and search engine where festival goers can find upcoming event info, purchase tickets, book travel, and more. No other site aggregates more information on shows, lineups, tickets, hotels, and news from around the world or makes it easier for festival junkies to connect. For more information visit: http://www.festivalsnap.com